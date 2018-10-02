Malayalam filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam passed away on Tuesday. He was 64.

According to Manorama, he breathed his last at 12.50 pm at Aster Medcity in Kochi.

Thampi’s association with Mohanlal was quite fruitful as the director-actor duo went on to make several blockbusters together.

Best known for films like Rajavinte Makan, Vazhiyorakazchakal, Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Indrajaalam, Naadody and Maanthrikam, Thampi Kannanthanam directed some of his best works during the 80s and the 90s.

He had directed 16 films and produced five films.