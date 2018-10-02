Latest Newsdeathcelebrities

Malayalam filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam passed away

Oct 2, 2018, 01:50 pm IST
Less than a minute
Thampi Kannanthanam

Malayalam filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam passed away on Tuesday. He was 64.

According to Manorama, he breathed his last at 12.50 pm at Aster Medcity in Kochi.

Thampi’s association with Mohanlal was quite fruitful as the director-actor duo went on to make several blockbusters together.

Best known for films like Rajavinte Makan, Vazhiyorakazchakal, Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Indrajaalam, Naadody and Maanthrikam, Thampi Kannanthanam directed some of his best works during the 80s and the 90s.

He had directed 16 films and produced five films.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 6, 2018, 11:22 pm IST

Oil tanker explodes near airport : One Killed, Several injured

Oct 14, 2017, 04:38 pm IST

Universities to get Rs 10,000 crore to make them world-class, says PM Modi

Feb 23, 2018, 04:55 pm IST

You Will Be Surprised To Know How Ambani Pays His Bills Without Cash

Dec 16, 2017, 10:21 am IST

See what TV celebrities did before they became popular actors

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close