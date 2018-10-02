Manager jailed for molesting 2 women staff in UAE

A laundry manager gets one year in jail for sexually harassing two women staff in UAE. The man will be deported after serving his prison term.

As per RAK court records, the case unfolded when the Asian duo lodged a complaint with the RAK Police against the defendant, an Arab, accusing him of sexually abusing them.

The RAK Public Prosecution accused the suspect of forcing the first plaintiff to sit on his lap while touching her inappropriately, and kissing the second complainant and groping her.

The duo told the police and prosecutors that their boss threatened to cancel their residency visas if they resisted his harassment or reported it to the cops.

The man admitted to making sexual moves towards the victims, but said that it was with their consent.

The defence lawyer told the court that his client did not coerce the two complainants who allegedly accepted his advances and never shouted or sought help.

He added that the complainants’ contradicting statements, let alone the testimonies of the defence witnesses are further proofs that the duo fabricated the accusations.

He also underlined that there were no signs of resistance during the alleged crime which appeared to be unreasonable.

The defence lawyer said the whole lawsuit is nothing but a plot set up by the laundry’s former manager who had some disputes with the suspect.