‘Menstruating Durga’ Comes Ahead Of Navratri Puja; Artist Threatened

The Navratri Puja is around the corner and an artist has created an illustration ahead of the Puja.

Mumbai-based artist Aniket Mitra created an artwork based on Goddess Durga.

The artwork was created keeping in mind his wife’s & sister’s plight on the auspicious Navratri Puja where the menstruating women are kept out. Through his post, he wants awareness and wants no woman to be left out of the auspicious festival due to menstruation.

The visual artist’s work has gone viral garnering both haters & admirers.

While the admirers, both men & women praised the work and supported the cause, the haters made threats against the Mumbai-based artist.

“If this was south India, people would have already chopped off his hands. We Bengalis are extremely tolerant but this is an insult to our Maa Durga and we won’t tolerate it,” commented a user on the post.

“People still fear to accept the truth, kudos to you for such a thought. Stay fearless,” another user commented on the post.

However, Aniket Mitra is not concerned with the threats that he received and is happy with the support that he has instead.

Recently, Sabarimala has opened its gates to the menstruating women after the Supreme Court’s verdict was announced.