Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Mario Arques Puts Jamshedpur Ahead at the First Half.

Jamshedpur FC 1 - Mumbai City FC 0

Oct 2, 2018, 08:27 pm IST
Indian Super League is back with yet another enthralling match as Mumbai City FC opened their campaign at home against the Jamshedpur FC. While Jamshedpur finished fifth last season, Mumbai was seventh enduring one of the worst seasons since their inception in the Indian league.

In the 28th minute, Jamshedpur FC went off the mark with a cracking goal from Mario Arques. Calvo’s brilliant assist and a calm cool finish from Arques who got his first ISL goal of the season at the Mumbai Football Arena. (Score – JAM 1-0 MUM)

The second half will surely offer more thrilling moments and we will bring you all the updates.

