Nokia 5.1 Plus Available in India for a Reasonable Price

Until the announcement of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus, HMD Global’s budget and lower mid-range device portfolio was not especially great. Phones such as the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 2.1 were not able to compete with phones made by the likes of Xiaomi, Asus, Honor, Realme, and others in terms of specifications. They were priced higher than they should have been, which caused their value proposition to be lower than that of their competitors. However, to some extent, this changed with the announcement of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus were announced in July as the international variants of the Nokia X6 and the Nokia X5 respectively. HMD Global brought the Nokia 6.1 Plus to India in August for a price tag of ?15,999. At that time, the company stated that the Nokia 5.1 Plus would go on sale sometime in September, and pricing would be revealed closer to the launch date. Now, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is now finally available in India for ?10,999.

It comes in a single 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, and it will be available in Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue colors. Consumers can buy the phone via Flipkart and the Nokia online store. In terms of launch offers, Airtel is offering ?1,800 cashback and 240GB complimentary data on recharges of ?199, ?249 and ?498 for prepaid users.

In terms of competition, the Nokia 5.1 Plus competes with phones such as the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5/Redmi 5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and the Realme 2.