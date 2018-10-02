Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Jodhpur airport : Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning. Priyanka can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with white and blue striped pants, along with white heels.

Priyanka wrapped up her hit American show Quantico a few months back. Soon after news of her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas began doing the rounds. The speculations ended when ultimately on August 18 this year, Priyanka and Nick got engaged in Mumbai. The roka ceremony was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family present.

While their wedding date has still not been announced, reports claim that it might take place by the end of this year.