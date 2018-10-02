KeralaLatest News

Resmi Nair Slams Rehna Fathima on Her Facebook Post on Sabarimala Issue

Oct 2, 2018, 05:23 pm IST
The Supreme Court verdict had completely split the opinion among public and Actor-Model Resmi Nair and Rehna Fathima were noted for their response. Resmi is quite active in her Facebook page against activists like Rahul Easwar who has been fighting hard to keep the customs and traditions in Sabarimala the way it is. But Rehna Fathima received the court’s verdict by putting on an Ayyappa devotees costume in a provoking and indecent manner.

The picture was criticised in social media and Resmi Nair too has joined the band of protestors. Resmi commented on Facebook that the picture defames believes and provokes people. In another post, she says Sabarimala is a place considered holy by people including women and that it is not the place to party or sing songs. She adds that if someone wants to do Improper things over the belief of such a huge population, they will only serve to make disharmony among people. Such people might also be aiming the fame that they will get from the issues they create, she said.

