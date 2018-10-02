Romantic Place You Should Visit With Your Girlfriend

In a hot air balloon over Ranthambore National Park

A great romantic place where it would be difficult for your girlfriend to say ‘no’ is in a hot air balloon that floats away over the majestic Ranthambore National Park. As she is busy enjoying the beauty of nature with clusters of green below, the open blue skies above and wondering about the loveliness of life, you can pleasantly catch her off guard with a proposal. And since she has stuck with you mid-air for some time, there is no evading the answer.