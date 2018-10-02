RSS politician Lasitha Palakkal urged police to arrest Sabumon after Bigg Boss Finale

Bigg Boss Malayalam has finally come to an end with Sabumon Abdusamad being declared as a winner.

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on June 24 with 16 contestants from different walks of life. Apart from the 16 contestants, there were two wild card entries which made the competition fiercer. After weekly evictions and unexpected twists, there were 5 contestants left for the grand finale. Actor Aristo Suresh, Anchor Pearle Maaney, TV actor Srinish Aravind, Anchor Sabumon and Model Shiyas Kareem are the 5 finalists.

At last the winning title goes to Sabu Mon. He becomes the winner of the grand prize of a trophy and a flat worth 1 crore.

But it looks like some trouble has started to brew for Sabumon Abdusamad.

The actor cum host has been accused by an RSS leader in Kerala of posting abusive messages about her through his Facebook account before he went into his house. Now that he is out of the house and the show is over RSS politician Lasitha Palakkal, is now asking the Kerala police to take action against him.

The politician in a recent Facebook post accused the police of not arresting Sabumon because of his connections with the ruling CPI(M) party. She had written, “Being a woman, it is my prerogative to reveal these details in front of the general public. Kerala police are trying to protect a criminal named Sabumon Abdusamad.”

In her post, she further wrote about how CPI(M) leaders are protecting him and when she had lodged her complaint against the actor the police the had revealed that his Facebook account was started from a Gulf country. She accused the winner of hurling abuses at her and said that the police made him escape brilliantly.

But earlier Sabumon had posted that he was not aware of the abusive posts that had gone out through his page.