Teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s magnum opus ‘Manikarnika’ out: Watch

The much talked about the teaser of the movie ‘Manikarnika: The Queen in Jhansi’, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, has been released today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The movie is a tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, who was the first to declare a war cry against the Britishers and thus changed the course of Indian Independence struggle. From Valour to bloodshed, the teaser manages to show us all the facets of the queen of Jhansi. It also captures some fine nuances of India’s freedom struggle and leaves the audience awestruck.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai looks regal and fierce at the same time in the teaser. In this teaser we see her don on many shades, from the queen that is loved by all, to a mother and a warrior who is ready to give her life for her country.

Manikarnika is a magnum opus and the teaser gives us a great glimpse into the grand scale that we can expect from this biopic.

The action sequences of the movie are done by Hollywood’s celebrated action choreographer Nick Powell who has brought some great action sequences to life. The movie is directed by National Award Winner Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles.