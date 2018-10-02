Latest NewsAutomobile

TVS launches Jupiter Grande in India : Price and Features

The festive season offering includes a new digital analogue instrument console with econometer

Oct 2, 2018, 05:57 pm IST
TVS Motor Company has launched TVS Jupiter Grande 5G in India. The Indian two-wheel manufacturer expects to boost their sales with the all-new Jupiter and the units have already arrived at the dealerships across India.

The festive season offering includes a new digital analogue instrument console with econometer. The design has been rehashed with chrome bits on the sides and fender, and a new white LED headlight set up.

The new Jupiter Grande 5G that arrived at the dealerships comes in a new Starlight Blue colour and bookings start at Rs 5000.

The new scooter comes with beige panels with badging changes, front LED headlamp with a position lamp placed below it. The Starlight blue variant also gets a stitched maroon seat . Silver pillion handle bar and sleek chrome highlights on the mirrors. TVS has also included a mobile charger in the under seat storage space.

While the models arriving at dealerships have a front drum brake, a disc brake option is also rumoured to be on offer that will come with machined alloy wheels and adjustable shocks. The models arriving at the dealerships have a front telescopic fork and gas charged mono-shock at the rear.

The powertrain remains unchanged and the CVT transmission 109.7 cc single cylinder petrol engine returns 8 bhp, and 8 Nm of torque. The vehicle with its major changes is expected to retail at a premium over it’s current retailing price of Rs 52,639 (ex-showroom Delhi).

