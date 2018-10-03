NEWSRecipe

Classic Hot Chocolate – Recipe

The perfect winter drink

Oct 3, 2018, 10:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

The perfect winter drink, there is absolutely nothing more comforting than curling up in bed as soon as the temperature drops with a cup if fresh hot chocolate topped with dollops of whipped cream.

Ingredients Of Hot Chocolate

 

  • 1 Cup Milk
  • 1 Cup Chocolate
  • 2-3 Tbsp Cocoa powder
  • 1/2 Cup Powdered sugar
  • Optional Cinnamon
  • Optional Vanilla

How to Make Hot Chocolate

 

  • Boil milk in a deep bowl, add chocolate to it. Stir well.
  • Now put cinnamon stick, vanilla stick and powdered sugar along with cocoa powder.
  • Stir well to mix thoroughly and pour hot in a cup.
  • Serve hot with heavy topping of whipped cream and chocolate powder garnishing,

Tags

Related Articles

ex-CBSE topper
Sep 15, 2018, 10:32 am IST

Ex-CBSE Topper’s Rape Case: SIT Has Been Formed While ‘Zero FIR’ Registered

Accident
May 27, 2018, 07:00 am IST

Bus collides with 3 vehicles , 11 killed,several injured

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Aug 17, 2018, 09:20 am IST

Roads Closed As AB Vajpayee Makes His Final Journey

Jun 2, 2017, 07:56 pm IST

Lack of ‘safe’ jobs keeping educated women from work in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close