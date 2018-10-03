Classic Hot Chocolate – Recipe

The perfect winter drink, there is absolutely nothing more comforting than curling up in bed as soon as the temperature drops with a cup if fresh hot chocolate topped with dollops of whipped cream.
Ingredients Of Hot Chocolate
- 1 Cup Milk
- 1 Cup Chocolate
- 2-3 Tbsp Cocoa powder
- 1/2 Cup Powdered sugar
- Optional Cinnamon
- Optional Vanilla
How to Make Hot Chocolate
- Boil milk in a deep bowl, add chocolate to it. Stir well.
- Now put cinnamon stick, vanilla stick and powdered sugar along with cocoa powder.
- Stir well to mix thoroughly and pour hot in a cup.
- Serve hot with heavy topping of whipped cream and chocolate powder garnishing,
