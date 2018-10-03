Latest Newsdeathcelebrities

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor condoles singer-violinist Balabhaskar’s demise

Oct 3, 2018, 08:37 am IST
Singer-violinist Balabhaskar took his last breath after suffering a cardiac arrest in an accident. The accident took place in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. In the same accident, the 40-year-old violinist lost his daughter after she was declared brought dead. The celebrities are continued to pour in their Twitter. Senior Congress leader also shared his deep condolences.

Balabhaskar had multiple injuries and had undergone a surgery. His fusion music was more popular among his fans.

