Heavy Rain Forecast : Weather department issues red alert in Kerala

Oct 3, 2018
IMD has issued a fresh warning about heavy to heavy rainfall, ranging from 7-11 cms to 12-20 cms for three districts in Kerala on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The three districts which have been put on red alert are Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts, located in the central and northern part of Kerala.

The warning, issued by the weather department, mentioned about a low-pressure area in the Arabian sea close to Sri Lankan coast. The deep depression is further expected to develop into a cyclonic storm anytime soon.

“Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF),” Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the district administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis.

“Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji,” he added.

