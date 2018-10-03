Here are some unknown facts about actress Anu Sithara – See Pics

Anu Sithara is an Indian film actress who appears in Malayalam cinema.There are very few actresses who have started their career post marriage and actress Anu Sithara is one of them. Not only has she excelled in her career but has now emerged as one of the top heroines in Mollywood today with her matured performances.

She was introduced to cinema by director Suresh Achoos through the movie ‘Pottas Bomb’ released in 2013 which was major flop. On the same year, Anu soon got a small role to play as Amala Paul’s teenage phase in the Fahahd Faasil movie ‘Oru Indian Pranayakadha’ .The actress was not seen in movies for two years, after which she played a small but notable role in Prithviraj starrer ‘Anarkali’, directed by Sachi. One year later Anu got a role in ‘Happy Wedding’ directed by debutant Omar Lulu which became a surprise hit. Soon, Anu got more movies, most of which didn’t do well at the theatres.

‘Ramante Edanthottam’, directed by Ranjith Shankar was the first movie in which Anu Sitara played the lead role. The female-oriented movie got positive response from critics and audience alike. Anu played the role of Malaini, a house wife who suppresses her passion for dance because of her husband’s ego. The performance won her many accolades including the Best Actress and Best Performance awards at many prestigious film award functions. The role undoubtedly was a breakthrough in Anu’s career as the actress was soon drafted as the lead heroine in many big projects.

Like her character in ‘Ramante Edanthottam’, Anu Sitara is a professional dancer and it is also her first passion. Learning classical dance professionally from Kerala Kalamandalam, Anu has performed many dance shows till date since her childhood. She has also represented India in various shows that she has performed abroad. The actress has started a dance school named ‘Navarasa’ to teach aspiring dancers various dance forms.

After the popularity gained through her performance in ‘Ramante Edanthottam’, Anu Sitara was offered to play Jayasurya’s heroine in the movie ‘Captain’ directed by Prajesh Sen. The movie – a biopic of late Indian football team captain V P Sathyan, saw one of her career’s best performance by Anu Sithara. Anu played the role Anita, the wife of VP Sathyan in the movie. Anu played the role well beyond everyone’s expectations as she enacted the mental struggle, determination and emotional outbursts of a depressed footballer’s wife. Anu’s performance was hailed by movie critics and viewers and the role in ‘Captain’ established this actress from Wayanad a special place in Mollywood.

After the success of the movie ‘Captain’, there was no looking back for the actress as she got a handful of roles in big projects. The post production works of her upcoming movie ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payan’ directed by Madhupal is underway. She is also part of many big projects including ‘Oru Kuttanadan Blog and Drama’ in which Mammootty and Mohanlal play the lead roles. ‘And the Oscar goes to’ and ‘Padayottam’ are other projects this actress is committed to. She is also playing an important role in the Tamil movie ‘Podhu Nalan Karudhi’.