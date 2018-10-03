Kerala Nun Rape Case: Franco Mulakkal Bail To Be Reviewed TODAY

TODAY former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail is to be reviewed before the High Court.

While the verdict is yet to come in the controversial rape case of Kerala, Franco Mulakkal is being visited by the top-officials and VIPs at the Pala sub-jail where he is currently lodged.

Among those who paid a visit to the bishop were Kanjirappally bishop Mar Mathew Arackal, Pala legislator KM Mani and auxiliary bishops Mar Jose Pulickal and Malankara Samuel Mar Irenios.

While KM Mani’s visit is to be believed a politically motivated one, but the Church’s top officials visit proves that accused Mulakkal has their support. Meanwhile, the victim has not received any political or religious official visitors.