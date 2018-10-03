Microsoft launched Surface Pro 6 along with Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Headphones

During the scheduled Surface hardware event in New York last night, Microsoft unveiled a bunch of new hardware to its Surface family. The new line of Surface products includes the Surface Pro 6, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Laptop 2, which start at $899 (approx. Rs 65,740). Microsoft has also introduced the first of its kind Surface Headphones which will be available for $350 (approx. Rs 25,600) during the latter part of 2018.

Surface Pro 6

Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro 6 is designed to equip the latest 8th generation Intel Core processors with enhanced internal cooling. Microsoft says the new Surface machine will be able to provide 13.5 hours of battery backup on a single charge and will be 64 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

Weighing in at 770 grams, the Surface Pro 6 will feature a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and can be configured to up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD in its most expensive variant. The Surface Pro 6 from Microsoft is available in a single Black colour for a starting price of $899 (approx. Rs 65,740).

Surface Headphones

Surface Laptop 2