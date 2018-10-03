Indian PM Narendra Modi Receives ‘UNEP Champions of the Earth’ Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the ‘UNEP Champions of the Earth’ award in the capital and said the honour is the result of the commitment of the Indians towards saving the environment.

The prime minister was presented the award by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN’s highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

The PM said that climate and calamity have a direct relationship with culture. He said that till the time the concern for climate doesn’t become a part of the culture it is impossible to escape from calamity. “When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it,” said the PM.

The PM dedicated the award to the farmers, women, fishermen, Adivasi people and said the honour is bestowed upon the 100 million people for their commitment to protecting the environment.