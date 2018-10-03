PM Modi To Receive UN’s Highest Award- ‘Champions of the Earth Award’ TODAY

TODAY in a special ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive ‘Champions of the Earth Award’.

The special ceremony is to take place at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra and will be presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,

The award was announced at the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly at New York City on the 26th of September.

The Champions of the Earth prize is given to outstanding leaders or their achievements in the categories including Policy Leadership, Entrepreneurial Vision, Science and Innovation, Inspiration and Action, and Lifetime Achievement

Besides PM Modi, 5 other individuals & organizations will be awarded as well.

“Prime Minister Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022,” the statement added.

Besides PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron was also selected under the ‘policy leadership’ category.

Cochin International Airport will also receive the award for Entrepreneurial Vision, for its leadership in the use of sustainable energy.

“Cochin is showing the world that our ever-expanding network of global movement doesn’t have to harm the environment. As the pace of society continues to increase, the world’s first fully solar-powered airport is proof positive that green business is good business.”