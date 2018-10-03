Travel & TourismTravelmaniaTourism

Place You Should Visit With Your Girlfriend- Auli…white meadow

Oct 3, 2018, 04:18 pm IST
Less than a minute


Located in the cradle of snow-capped mountains Auli, is a place too good to be put in words. It is the kind of place where pleasure and adventure, wilderness and magnificent hills in its best form come alive.

This enticing destination is blessed with snow-white meadows and alpine covered stretches. Trigger your adrenaline rush, experience skiing down these snowy slopes of Auli.

Walk amidst the frosty land, with your better half and admire the spectacular vistas. Enjoy the pleasant weather between the months of May and November.

