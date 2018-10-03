Raymond Crossword Book awards : Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for awards ; See the list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan have been shortlisted in the popular category for the 16th edition of the Raymond Crossword Book awards.

Modi’s name features in the Children’s Books category for “Exam Warriors”, Tharoor’s in Non-fiction category for “Why I Am A Hindu”, and Rajan’s in Business and Management category for “I Do What I Do”.

Several other well-known writers, including Arundhati Roy, Ruskin Bond, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik and Ravi Subramanian are also in the running in different categories. Sudha Murthy is leading the nominations for three different titles.

This year, the 16th Crossword Book Awards will have special jury awards in the following categories: Indian Fiction, Indian Non-Fiction, English Language Translation and the Children’s Writing Award. The popular categories are Best Fiction Book of the year, Best Non-Fiction Book of the year, Readers’ Choice Best Biography Book of the Year, Management Book of the Year, Health & Fitness Book of the Year, Best Children’s Book of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.