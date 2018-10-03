Taapsee Pannu replaced by Fatima Sana Shaikh in this Movie

Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the busiest Bollywood actresses and has multiple projects in her kitty. Recently, Anurag Basu announced that he will make a sequel to his 2007 film Life in a Metro and is looking for actors for the multi-starrer film.

Taapsee was the first name that was reportedly finalised for a lead role in the film.

According to the speculations, actors Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter and Sonakshi Sinha are also among those who have been finalised for the film.

But the latest buzz is that Taapsee has been replaced by Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. The reason behind the replacement is Taapsee’s commitment to Badla and Tadka which has left her with no time for a third project.

According to Bollywood Hungama dates were a major conflict “and that is the reason why Anurag Basu had to look out for a different option for the lead”.

“Lucky for him, he had already spoken to Fatima in the past. So, when dates did become an issue, it was an easy fix for him this time around,” the report said.