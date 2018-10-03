Unknown Facts and Pics of Former Actress Richa Gangopadhyay

Richa Gangopadhyay (born Antara Gangopadhyay) is an Indian film actress, model, and former beauty queen. After appearing in commercials, she made her film debut in the 2010.

Her first Tamil film is Mayakkam Enna in which she has received positive reviews for her acting. In August 2007, Richa won the Miss Michigan pageant and in December, she was crowned Miss India USA 2007 at the 26th annual pageant held at Royal Albert’s Palace in New Jersey.

In 2008, she moved to Mumbai and started learning acting from Anupam Kher’s acting school- Actor Prepares. In 2009, she featured in a commercial advertisement Vatika Almond Hair Oil alongside famous Bollywood actress Preity Zinta.

She worked as a model for Peter England, Malabar Gold, and Kalaniketan. She got a breakthrough role in 2010 in the Telugu film Leader as Archana. She has worked in different languages such as Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali.

She won several awards for her performance in the Tamil film Mayakkam Enna (2011) such as Edison Award & Norway Tamil Film Festival Award for Best Actress, Vijay Award for Best Debut Actress, and South Indian International Movie Award (SIIMA) for Critics’ Choice-Best Actress.

In 2013, she left the film industry and moved back to the United States to pursue her MBA.