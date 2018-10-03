Vicious AC Kills Family Of 3 In Their Sleep

In a shocking turn of events, a family of 3 had died in their sleep. The police investigation found that the culprit was the AC in their room.

35-year-old Saravanan, his 30-year-old wife Kalaiarasi and their 8-year-old son Karthikeyan had switched on their AC with the inverter on as there was a power cut the previous night.

However, around midnight the current had come back on and the inverter was still on. Due to the high load of voltage, the gas from the AC’s cylinder might have leaked. None of the windows or doors was open, the family suffocated to death.

The incident came to light when their neighbours noticed that the milk packets remained untouched, getting suspicious they called out to the family. When the family did not respond, the police were called in.

Police who rushed to the spot broke the door open and found the family lying motionless on the bed. Around 9 am, an ambulance with a crew of doctors came and declared all three died. Police suspect the gas from the AC’s cylinder to be carbon monoxide.

Inhaling carbon monoxide creates trouble breathing and can cause brain death, said Dr Vasantha Rani of Kilapuk Medical college hospital, where the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

An FIR has been registered with the Koyambedu police under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The bodies were sent to Kilpauk government hospital for post-mortem.