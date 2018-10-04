Actress Tanushree Dutta gets Nana Patekar’s Legal notices

Tanushree Dutta has received two legal notices from Nana Patekar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri respectively reports news agency ANI. The 34-year-old actress has accused Nana Patekar of harassing and threatening her on a film set a decade ago. Nana Patekar, currently filming Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar in Jaisalmer, had sent the legal notice to Tanushree Dutta last week.

He has also denied the charges against him and demanded an apology from her. While last week, Tanushree Dutta revealed that the director (Vivek Agnihotri) of her 2005 film Chocolate allegedly told her to ‘take her clothes off and dance’ off camera. “I have been slapped with two legal notices. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri.

Both their teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms,” Tanushree Dutta said in a statement, ANI reports. “This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation, and injustice in India,” she added.

Tanushree Dutta has also alleged that she has been getting violent threats from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and that two people recently tried to barge inside her home. The Raj Thackeray-led MNS is the same political outfit allegedly involved in vandalising Tanushree Dutta’s van and car when she had opted out of the 2008 film (Horn ‘Ok’ Pleasss) in question