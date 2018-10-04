Kerala

Another Disaster To Strike Flood-Hit Kerala Soon? CM Vijayan Announces

Oct 4, 2018, 07:07 am IST
CM warns citizens

Is flood-hit Kerala to be hit by another storm?

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced red alert in 3 district- Idukki Palakkad & Thrissur on 7th October.

 The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for these 3 districts as extremely heavy rain is to be expected on Sunday.

A low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, close to the Sri Lankan coast, is expected to be formed on Friday. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep.

In a series of tweets the CM said:

“Fishermen have been advised to reach the safer coast by October 5. The warning has been issued. A red alert has been declared in three districts – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We have sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of the NDRF,” he told the media.

“Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially during nights. Travel to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji should also be avoided from Friday till further announcement,” he added.

He ordered the district administration to handle the crisis and to be ready open up relief camps.

This comes after Kerala is still facing the effects of the floods that took place from mid-August.

