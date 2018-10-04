Another Disaster To Strike Flood-Hit Kerala Soon? CM Vijayan Announces

Is flood-hit Kerala to be hit by another storm?

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced red alert in 3 district- Idukki Palakkad & Thrissur on 7th October.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for these 3 districts as extremely heavy rain is to be expected on Sunday.

A low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, close to the Sri Lankan coast, is expected to be formed on Friday. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep.

In a series of tweets the CM said:

Met Centre has predicted that heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places in Kerala on 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th of October. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm & above in 24 hrs) is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places on 7th. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

IMD has predicted that the formation of a low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea on Oct 5th is very likely. It is likely to concentrate into a depression & move Northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hrs. It is also likely to intensify in to a cyclonic storm thereafter. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

The low pressure will cause strong winds & rough sea. Hence, the fishermen who had gone to sea were advised to reach the safest coastline before October 5th. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

No one must venture into seas after October 4th. This information will be communicated to people in coastal areas using loudspeakers and other facilities. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

As the low pressure system could intensify in to a cyclone, it has been decided to take precautionary measures on a war footing. Directions have been given to the district collectors. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

Low pressure & cyclone have increased the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the State. IMD issued red alerts in 3 districts of Central Kerala( Idukki, Palakkad & Thrissur) for October 7th. Most parts of Kerala will see heavy rainfall by October 5th. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

“Fishermen have been advised to reach the safer coast by October 5. The warning has been issued. A red alert has been declared in three districts – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We have sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of the NDRF,” he told the media.

“Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially during nights. Travel to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji should also be avoided from Friday till further announcement,” he added.

He ordered the district administration to handle the crisis and to be ready open up relief camps.

This comes after Kerala is still facing the effects of the floods that took place from mid-August.