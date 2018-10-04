As Rupee Value Falls Down Fuel Prices Rises Up

As Rupee value tumbles down, the price in crude oil and other fuels rises
As of today, the petrol price has risen by 15 paise & diesel by 21 paise
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84
75.46
|83.85
75.25
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.80
77.31
|
85.65
77.10
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|91.35
80.10
|
91.20
79.89
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
87.34
79.79
|
87.19
79.58
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|87.25
84.61
|
87.10
84.40
