As Rupee Value Falls Down Fuel Prices Rises Up

As Rupee value tumbles down, the price in crude oil and other fuels rises

As of today, the petrol price has risen by 15 paise & diesel by 21 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 84 75.46 83.85 75.25 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 85.80 77.31 85.65 77.10 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 91.35 80.10 91.20 79.89 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 87.34 79.79 87.19 79.58 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 87.25 84.61 87.10 84.40

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY