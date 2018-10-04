India

As Rupee Value Falls Down Fuel Prices Rises Up

Oct 4, 2018, 09:19 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel price rises

As Rupee value tumbles down, the price in crude oil and other fuels rises

As of today, the petrol price has risen by 15 paise & diesel by 21 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84

 

75.46

 83.85

 

75.25
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.80

 

77.31

  

85.65

 

77.10

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 91.35

 

80.10

  

91.20

 

79.89

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

87.34

 

79.79

 

  

87.19

 

79.58

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 87.25

 

 

84.61

  

87.10

 

 

84.40

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

