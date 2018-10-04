Election Commision Denies 95 Lakh ‘Free Saree’ Distribution of KCR Govt.

In a major setback to the ruling TRS government, the Election Commission (EC) has denied permission for the distribution of free sarees, Telangana government’s flagship scheme, for Bathukamma festival.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr. Rajat Kumar on Wednesday evening told Media that a clarification received from ECI in which permission not given for the distribution of sarees for the festival.

Earlier, CEO had sought a clarification from the EC about the implementation of two schemes – Bathukamma saree distribution for poor women and Rythu Bandhu for supplementing farmer’s incomes after an EC communication dated September 27, on enforcing the model code of conduct in the states where assemblies are prematurely dissolved.

Telangana caretaker Minister for Municipal Administer in a meeting in last month said the Telangana government will distribute 95 lakh sarees in the state from October 12.