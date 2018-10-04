Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

This is how Hansika Motwani Transformed from a ‘Kid’ to ‘Adult’ within 5 Years

The reason she grew up so fast was Hormonal injections, reportedly. It was said that Hansika allegedly used such injections to boost up her growth.

Oct 4, 2018, 01:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian audience got shocked and surprised when they saw Hansika in the film Aap Ka Suroor alongside the music composer, singer, actor Himesh Reshammiya in 2008. In 2003, in the film Koi Mil Gaya, she was 12 and after 5 years in 2008, she got the role of a leading lady. It was so undigestible that how she managed to look so young as an adult on the screen in such a short time span?

That time Himesh was 18 years older than her. Hansika’s sudden growth created a buzz in the media. The reason she grew up so fast was Hormonal injections, reportedly. It was said that Hansika allegedly used such injections to boost up her growth.

Third party image reference

Her mother Mona Motwani is a skin specialist and it is said that she injected them in her daughter. But neither Hansika nor her mother ever commented on this subject. However, even after doing that, taking a risk for her body, she failed to make a space in the Bollywood and became flop actress. She then moved to South film industry and now she is one of the leading actresses there.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 1, 2018, 11:31 am IST

See Foreign Actresses who Becomes B-town ‘Queens’ within No time

unnao
May 11, 2018, 01:51 pm IST

CBI confirms rape charges against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Apr 18, 2018, 02:45 pm IST

At least 15 people were killed and 50 injured in West Bengal

Jun 11, 2017, 07:38 am IST

3 U.S soldiers killed, 1 injured in Afghanistan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close