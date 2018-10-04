Heavy rainfall in Kerala , 4 shutters of Malampuzha dam opened

IMD issues warning for heavy rain in Kerala over next five-six days. A red alert has been issued for October 7 and an orange alert for October 8. The administration is preparing for the rains, learning from the August experience of raging monsoon.

Four shutters of the Malampuzha dam were opened today at 3 pm. The Malampuzha dam is located in Palakkad district of Kerala. The district is expected to receive heavy rain tomorrow and the day after – October 5 and October 6. There are already alerts by the met department for heavier downpour early next week.

The water level in the Malampuzha dam was at 114.03 metres before the shutters were opened this afternoon. The Malampuzha reservoir has a capacity of 115.06 metres. Considering the existing water level in the Malampuzha reservoir, the step taken by the district administration seems timely.

A cyclonic storm is building in the Arabian Sea. The storm is heading Oman but it will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Kerala. The administration has warned people living close to the banks to be watchful as the opening of the dam is expected to raise the water levels in the channels.

The coast guard ships and Dornier aircrafts in Arabian Sea were also pressed into service for making announcements warning fishermen to return to the coast and advising others not to venture into the sea till weather gets back to normal.