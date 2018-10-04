How to Lose a Pound a Day?

The Logistics:

You need to do the math first before embarking on this journey. In order to lose a pound a day, you will need to burn close to 3,000 calories daily. This can be calculated by taking into account your weight and how active you are. If you consume 1000 calories a day, you will be required to burn 3000 calories additionally to lose a pound.

Cut Down On The Calories:

You will be required to restrict your calorie intake between 800 and 1,200 calories daily as per your weight and the number of times a day you exercise. Also, eat smaller portions (5 small meals a day) while consuming veggies like lettuce and broccoli. For protein, eat fish, chicken and tofu, among others.

Aerobic Exercise:

In order to burn a pound a day, you will need to incorporate aerobic exercise in your routine. Some calorie-burning exercises include:

Boxing – you will burn up to 600-800 calories per hour. Swimming – you will exhaust close to 500 – 600 calories per hour. Running – prepare to burn 800 calories in an hour by running a mile for 8 minutes.

Drink A Lot Of Water:

Drinking water will keep you replenished all day long while also keeping you full. Around 9-10 glasses of water should be enough to lose a pound a day. Add lime or lemon to make it tasty.

Gum:

Chewing gum at least twice a day will help suppress your appetite. Also, it helps you burn calories while keeping your jawbone steady and strong.

The 7.30 pm Deadline:

Since metabolism slows done drastically when you sleep at night, you will need to give yourself time for digestion. Keep to a 7.30 pm deadline for food to ensure that you can sleep at around 10.00 pm – enough time for digestion.

Ginger Root Tea:

After dinner, have some ginger tea by boiling a ginger root. This concoction will help in digestion while keeping energy levels up. You can also add some chopped ginger to your salad at dinner.

Stay Busy:

Read a book or take a long bubble bath if you ever feel the need to snack an hour after dinner. This is because an activity will help suppress your hunger pangs.