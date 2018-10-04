I Want PM Modi On My Cake Says Birthday Girl; “Chor” Modi’s Twitter Wishes

Kids’ birthday cakes consist of their favourite cartoon character, or fairy tale character or even their favourite sport.

But this little girl asked for PM Modi on her cake.

Young Belaku’s father posted the cake and the story behind it on his Twitter handle:

Today is my daughter Belaku's birthday I asked her "What do u want on ua bday?"

She said

"I want Modi Ji's photo on my bday cake" Indeed, PM Modi is a Chor…

A Chor who has stolen even kid's heart pic.twitter.com/dlXYclWgrc — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) September 30, 2018

PM Modi came to know of this and retweeted the post with his blessings:

Please convey my blessings to young Belaku. I pray for her happiness and good health. https://t.co/5SshoUvtNW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018

Several Twitter users also sent their greetings for Belaku’s birthday.

@mvmeet Belaku Means light. Such a wonderful name. You are so lucky to have Modiji blessings Belaku. Happy birthday to you. God bless you with good health and happiness. — Vasanth (@Vasanth0781) October 3, 2018

Mahesh Vikram Hegde is the co-founder of Postcard news. He was arrested earlier this year after charges were levelled against him for spreading fake news.

The “chor” reference comes from Congress President Rahul Gandhi calling PM Modi a thief (chor) in the Rafael deal.