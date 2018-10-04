India

I Want PM Modi On My Cake Says Birthday Girl; “Chor” Modi’s Twitter Wishes

Oct 4, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Less than a minute
PM Modi on cake

Kids’ birthday cakes consist of their favourite cartoon character, or fairy tale character or even their favourite sport.

But this little girl asked for PM Modi on her cake.

Young Belaku’s father posted the cake and the story behind it on his Twitter handle:

PM Modi came to know of this and retweeted the post with his blessings:

Several Twitter users also sent their greetings for Belaku’s birthday.

Mahesh Vikram Hegde is the co-founder of Postcard news. He was arrested earlier this year after charges were levelled against him for spreading fake news.

The “chor” reference comes from Congress President Rahul Gandhi calling PM Modi a thief (chor) in the Rafael deal.

