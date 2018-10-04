Justice Markandeya Katju Questions Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sabarimala

Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Markanteya Kadju has come.out questioning the recent verdict of Supreme Court that allowed entry to women of all ages into Sabarimala. He was responding to the situation through Twitter.

There are thousands of temples, mosques, and gurdwaras in India, many with their own rituals and practices. There are some temples which do not permit entry to women, and some to men. Should courts now start interfering in all these? #SabrimalaVerdict — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) October 4, 2018

Katju asked if Supreme Court can change the rules and customs in thousands of temples, Gurudwaras and Muslim Mosques in the country. He said the verdict will pave way for many petitions related to other religious worship places in the country. He said the court doesn’t have the rights to check the rationality behind customs and traditions that exist in the temple.

Justice Malhotra rightly said that the right to equality in Article 14 had to be harmonised with the right of people under Article 25 to follow their own religious practices, and the court was not entitled to see whether the practice was rational or not. #SabrimalaVerdict — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) October 4, 2018

The former judge felt that one of the options Supreme Court has at their disposal is to form a seven-member bench to re-examine the verdict or they be ready to pass similar verdict on many mosques and churches in the country.

I fear that the #Sabrimala judgment has opened a Pandora’s box. Litigation will surely start about other places of worship too.https://t.co/9HzYR5bFUu — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) October 4, 2018

The idea that Muslim women can enter mosques is just for the sake of the name. If the court has to sustain with the verdict, it will have to allow men and women equal rights to enter every other place.

Meanwhile, protests are fuming in Kerala against the verdict. Hindu Organisations have United and is planning to go ahead with a review petition on the verdict.