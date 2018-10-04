KeralaLatest News

Justice Markandeya Katju Questions Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sabarimala

Oct 4, 2018, 03:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Markanteya Kadju has come.out questioning the recent verdict of Supreme Court that allowed entry to women of all ages into Sabarimala. He was responding to the situation through Twitter.

Katju asked if Supreme Court can change the rules and customs in thousands of temples, Gurudwaras and Muslim Mosques in the country. He said the verdict will pave way for many petitions related to other religious worship places in the country. He said the court doesn’t have the rights to check the rationality behind customs and traditions that exist in the temple.

The former judge felt that one of the options Supreme Court has at their disposal is to form a seven-member bench to re-examine the verdict or they be ready to pass similar verdict on many mosques and churches in the country.

The idea that Muslim women can enter mosques is just for the sake of the name. If the court has to sustain with the verdict, it will have to allow men and women equal rights to enter every other place.

Meanwhile, protests are fuming in Kerala against the verdict. Hindu Organisations have United and is planning to go ahead with a review petition on the verdict.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 22, 2017, 04:15 pm IST

Wet weather forecast for the Emirates

Aug 5, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Duck Escaping Tiger Attack Like a Boss : Watch Video

Jan 29, 2018, 11:21 am IST

Taapsee Pannu: Need More People To Like Me

Dec 12, 2017, 08:12 pm IST

Gujarat election; Indian politics become ugly rahul wants to change that.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close