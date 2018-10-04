Narendra Modi-led BJP to retain power in 2019 : ABP News ‘Desh ka Mood’ Survey

A latest survey conducted by ABP News predicted that Prime Minister Modi will return for a second term in 2019. The vote share of NDA and UPA will be 38 percent and 25 percent respectively, the survey predicted.

Though it will not be a smooth ride for the NDA in the next elections, the ruling alliance is likely to emerge victorious in 276 of the 543 seats, says the Desh Ka Mood survey conducted by ABP.

In 2014 elections, NDA had won 336 seats.The survey says Congress-led UPA may win 112 seats while other parties are likely to bag 155 seats, if elections are called today. However, the survey also claims 47 per cent people feel the Narendra Modi government does not deserve another chance in 2019. .

BJP’s vote share at national level had gone up to 31 per cent from less than 19 per cent during last elections. At the same time, Congress’ vote share had dipped to nearly 19 per cent from over 28 per cent.

543/543 Lok Sabha seats: NDA -38% | UPA – 25% | Others – 37%