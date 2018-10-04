IND vs WI, Prithvi Shah becomes Youngest Indian to Score A Century on Debut

Prithvi Shah became the youngest to score a Test century on debut for India. He reached the milestone in 99 balls with 14 boundaries to his name.

The Mumbai batsman, who became India’s 293rd Test player, achieved the feat during the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The record was previously held by Abbas Ali Baig, who scored a half-century against England in Manchester in 1959 at the age of 20 years 131 days.

Shaw, at the age of 18 years and 329 days also became the second youngest Test debutant opener for India. Former cricketer Vijay Mehra made his Test debut and opened India’s innings at the age of 17 years and 265 days.

Shaw is the 106th player to score a century on Test debut and is the first since Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien against Pakistan earlier in the year. Last Indian to achieve this feat was Rohit Sharma, also against West Indies in 2013. Overall, 15 India players have scored centuries on Test debut.