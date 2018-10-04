Prithviraj reveals that his wife Supriya left her BBC job for him

Prithviraj is not just an actor but a producer, director, and a playback singer. Apart from Malayalam films, he has acted in Tamil and Telugu ones too. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Aiyya’, which didn’t do well at the box office but his performance sure did leave a mark!

In an interview with Times Of India, he opened up about his wife and how they met in Mumbai. “Though Supriya is a Malayali, she has spent the most of her life in Mumbai. She’s a Mumbai girl. In fact, I saw the real Mumbai through Supriya’s eyes. Of course, I knew Mumbai before I got to know her. But it was Supriya who showed me the sides of Mumbai I had never seen.”

Despite his star status, Prithviraj was able to keep their love under wraps for quite some time. He would often fly down to Mumbai to meet his lady love.

He knew no one better than Supriya to help him out. It was during those little getaways from their busy lives that the couple fell in love with each other.

They tied the knot in 2011 in a hush-hush ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. Supriya gave up her job to come stay in Kerala with him and the actor couldn’t feel more grateful for her sacrifice.

They are proud parents of their daughter Alankrita.