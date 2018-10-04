celebrities

Prithviraj Sukumaran HAILS Trolls Regarding His English

Oct 4, 2018, 02:46 pm IST
Less than a minute
Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the those Mollywood stars who have an amazing control over English vocabulary and trollers on FB will take the actor’s English as a reference for some trolls. The actor has recently attended an event which was held on the success of his recent outing Koode.

The actor speaking at the event, when one of the audience asked about the trolls has said that he enjoys the trolls not because his English is good but because they are really funny.

He had further added saying it requires talent to make the good trolls and not everyone can do that.

