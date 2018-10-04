Setback for Congress, Mayawati Dumps ‘Grand Alliance’ in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

In a major setback to the Congress’ attempts of forging the ‘grand alliance’ to oust the BJP government at the Centre, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will fight the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections on her own. She, however, kept mum about the possibilities of coalition with other parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Launching a scathing attack at the Congress, Mayawati questioned that the Grand Old Party’s intentions of defeating the BJP. She also slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his claim that the BSP is abstaining for entering the grand alliance because she is under pressure from the Centre.

“Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish for a Congress-BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like ED, CBI,” said Mayawati.

“Digvijaya Singh who is also a BJP agent is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. This is baseless,” she added.

However, she said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest, but some Congress leaders are sabotaging their efforts for alliance.

Mayawati not launching a direct attack on the Congress president and the UPA chairperson leaves Congress in hopes that negotiations with the BSP over forging alliance may still be possible.

Responding to Mayawati’s stringent attack, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “At times,out of emotions, sweet and bitter things are said. But at last, if Mayawati ji holds absolute trust in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi then other creases can be ironed out”.