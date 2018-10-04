Latest NewsScience

(WATCH) This Cement Gets Stronger Under Pressure, Ideal For Places Under Risk of Natural Disasters

Oct 4, 2018, 07:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Despite all the advancement in technology, disasters wrecking havoc across different parts of the world are something we have struggled to keep under check. Disasters like floods, earthquakes etc are so strong that the man-made constructions fail to stand against them. But the Researchers at USA’s Purdue University might have come up with a solution which will, atleast partially solve the issue.

They have made a 3D-printed cement paste, an ingredient of the concrete and mortar used to build various infrastructure elements, that gets tougher under pressure. The researchers claim that the technique could contribute to the building of resilient structures, that can withstand the negative impacts of natural disasters like earthquakes and wildfires. So under threatening conditions, the structure will only get stronger. Watch this video to know more.

So what do you think about this invention?

