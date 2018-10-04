KeralaLatest News

“Will Burn Red Flags on Streets”: BJP Leader Lashes Out at Communist Government in Kerala

Oct 4, 2018, 10:57 pm IST
BJP State General Secretary A. N Radhakrishnan has lashed out at the Communist government in Kerala in the Sabarimala issue. He was ridiculing the state ministers in a speech held in Alappuzha district.

“Devaswom minister is trying to control devotees as if inspired by Tirupathi model. If the government is trying to reduce the number of devotees and cause problems to Sabarimala, we will burn the red Communist flags on the street” said a furious Radhakrishnan. He asked why there is nobody giving a fitting reply to Devaswom board minister G Sudhakaran who spoke in a way that makes the devotees feel bad.

Radhakrishnan also had some strong words for Thomas Isacc and criticised the way in which he handled the flood relief works. He said all the ministers are going abroad to get the money and if they are all returning together, the party(BJP) will think about handling them.

