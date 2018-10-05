CinemaLatest News

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey’s video song crosses 30 million views on Youtube : Watch Here

Oct 5, 2018, 10:59 pm IST
Amrapali Dubey’s song with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav goes viral on Internet. The Bhojpuri duo has shared the silver screen beforehand too in their movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Their song Muhe Pe Atak Jata has recently crossed 30 million views.

In the video, Amrapali Dubey looks gorgeous in her orange suit, she has rounded off her look with kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick, whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is in a Polka dot yellow shirt and has paired it with a green scarf to give himself a rickshaw-walla look. The video has already garnered 2,937 comments, complimenting the duo on their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

