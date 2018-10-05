Deepika Padukone All Set To Play The Role Of Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus movie Padmaavat has signed her next film. Padukone will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial.

The 32-year-old actress will be turning into a producer with this film. Agarwal was attacked at the age of 15 in 2005 and underwent several surgeries. Since then, she has been spreading awareness around acid attacks by promoting campaigns to stop acid attacks.

Expressing her views of the latest project, Padukone said, “It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer.”