Delhi HC Acquits Television Anchor in Wife’s Murder Case after 18 Years

The Delhi High Court on Friday acquitted former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi who was accused of murdering his wife Anju in the year 2000. The Delhi High Court had on August 17 reserved its order on Ilyasi’s appeal against the conviction by a trial court.

Ilyasi’s wife, Anju Ilyasi, 30, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her east Delhi home on January 11, 2000. At the time, Ilyasi had told the police that she had committed suicide. Suhaib, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show – ‘India’s Most Wanted’, was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.