India vs West Indies: Complete dominance by India, Virat Kohli Scores Ton

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored his 24th Test hundred on the 2nd day of the first Test against West Indies. The captain piled on more misery on West Indies bowlers, as he reached the landmark in 184 deliveries. In his innings, the right-handed batsman smashed 6 fours. During the course of the innings, the 29-year-old also completed 3,000 Test runs in India.

This is Kohli’s 4th hundred in the longest format this year in 10 Tests. He has also scored over 1,000 runs in this calendar year so far. His previous hundred in the format came in the second innings of the third Test against England.