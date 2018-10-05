Is Mamata Banerjee Going To Wear Messi’s Blue & Red Striped Jersey?

Mamata Banerjee affectionately called as ‘Didi’ is always spotted wearing cotton saris that have little to no colour.

But is Didi to change her style and don on footballer Lionel Messi’s colours?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, one of the best footballers on the planet, has sent a very special gift for the West Bengal chief minister – a signed Barcelona jersey, with “DIDI” inscribed on it.

The jersey comes with a message- “Best wishes for my friend Didi from Lionel Messi”.

Messi had signed the jersey and sent it via Barcelona Legends last week who came last week to Kolkata for a friendly match against Mohun Bagan- a football club based in Kolkata.

FC Barcelona Legends Juliano Belletti and Jari Litmanencouldn’t hand over the gift to Didi, so they handed it over to the Football Next Foundation organizers after the match.

Didi- a football fan received the gift for successfully hosting the Under-17 World Cup last year.