Man Decided To Commit Suicide Over Error In Aadhaar Card

A mistake in his Aadhaar Card is troubling a man and has threatened to commit suicide.

The incident occurred in Odisha where Santosh Jena who for the last 30 years have been working for the General Electrical Department in Baripada division of Mayurbhanj district.

He wanted to withdraw his Employee Provident Fund (EPF) only that he can’t because of an error in the date of birth in the Aadhaar Card and his birth certificate.

“My salary here is very low. At present, I am incapable of getting my daughter married and fund my son’s education, which is why I wanted to withdraw my EPF. But due to wrong entry in the Aadhaar Card, I am unable to withdraw the deposited amount from my account. My family is suffering from the past one year because of lack of money. I now want to appeal to the government as well as the district administration of Mayurbhanj to help me, otherwise, I will be forced to commit suicide,” he said.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), there are provisions to change the date of birth.

“In case the date of birth is to be updated more than once, it can only be done through an exception handling process which may require the resident to visit the Regional Office (RO) of the UIDAI,” states the notification in the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.

While Aadhaar card is available to the people, the people still need to be educated on the various matters regarding it.

Some in the rural areas are yet to possess one.