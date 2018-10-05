Music Director M Jayachandran Reveals His Stand on Sabarimala Issue

The supreme court verdict on Sabarimala has completely split the opinion among the public in Kerala and more and more eminent personalities are coming up making their stand on the issue clear. Music director M Jayachandran is the latest one to step out and post his opinion through social media.

In a post that begins with “Swami Saranam”, Jayachandran says the verdict has only complicated the already existing issue. “Some says Ayyappa has wives. Some say Ayyappa is observing eternal celibacy(Naishtika Brahmacharya). There is so much argument around Ayyappa. But who exactly is Ayyappa? The whole concept of Thathwamasi in Sanathana Dharma is about the existence of Ayyappa in all of us.

Ayyapa doesn’t belong to any of us. But he belongs to all of us. Ayyappa doesn’t have politics. Unless this current mess is sorted out, am not going Sabarimala. I want that shrine to echo with chants of Ayyappa. The customs and traditions according to Tantric rules should continue” said the king of melodies known for his calm and matured response in issues.

Meanwhile, Kerala Government is going ahead with its move to implement SC order as early as possible.

Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behra said 500 women police personnel will be sent to Sabarimala after providing special training to them.