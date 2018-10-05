Natural Homemade Pregnancy Tests

For most accurate results, you must take a pregnancy test only a week after you have missed your periods. This gives your body enough time to produce ample amounts of the HCG hormone, which will be present in your urine only if you are pregnant.

If you don’t want to wait till your periods to know whether you are expecting or not, the next option would be to wait for at least a week or two after you have had sex to take the test. The test will have to be repeated in a couple of days to reconfirm the results.

Also, if you drink too much of water prior to a test, your urine may become diluted, and this might not give you accurate results. To avoid this scenario, it is better to test your first urine in the morning.

Now that you have a fair idea about when a pregnancy test must be taken for the most accurate results, here’s how you can get yourself tested for pregnancy with the help of ingredients present right at your home.

Urine Pregnancy Test

You Will Need

½ cup of urine

A flat-surfaced container

What You Have To Do

Collect half a cup of your first urine of the day in a small container.

Let it stand untouched for 24 hours.

How This Works

After 24 hours, if you see a small layer of froth on top, you might indeed be pregnant.

The frothy layer is an indication of the presence of hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin) hormone, which is usually secreted when you are pregnant

Sugar Pregnancy Test

You Will Need

3 tablespoons of white sugar

½ cup of urine

A plastic cup

What You Have To Do

Put three tablespoons of sugar into a plastic cup.

Collect half a cup of your urine and pour it into the plastic cup.

You can also pee directly into the cup.

Wait for 5 to 10 minutes and observe.

How This Works

If the sugar dissolves in the urine, you can rule out chances of pregnancy. But it begins to clump, it is an indication of pregnancy. The presence of hCG hormone in your urine leads to the clumping of the sugar.

Salt Pregnancy Test

You Will Need

½ cup of urine

2-3 tablespoons of salt

A plastic cup

What You Have To Do

Collect half a cup of your first urine in the morning.

Add two to three tablespoons of salt to this and wait for about 5 minutes.

Observe the urine and salt mixture for any changes.

How This Works

Clumped salt is a sign of pregnancy. The salt reacts with the hCG hormone and clumps as a result of this reaction. If the salt has begun to dissolve without clumping, the test is negative.

Source & Credits: Stylecraze