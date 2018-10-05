Rajasthan Polls: What Congress & Rahul Gandhi Have In Mind

After BSP supremo Mayawati has cancelled her alliance with the Congress in the upcoming 2019 elections, what has the party and its’ President Rahul Gandhi decided?

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi constituted 9 committees to manage its campaign in the poll-bound state. The committees include coordination, election manifesto, campaign, protocol, and discipline among others.

The 2 chief minister aspirants Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are to chair the state’s Election Coordination Committee and the state’s Election Committee respectively.

Former Minister CP Joshi has been appointed as a Chairman of Publicity committee.

Congress MP from Ajmer Raghu Sharma has been assigned to Chair Campaign Committee. Lakshmangarh legislator Govind Singh Dotasra will helm the media and coordination committee, while former Lalsot legislator Parsadilal Meena head the transport and accommodation committee. Rajasthan Mahila Congress chief Rehana Riaz has been made in charge of the protocol committee. The disciplinary committee will be headed by former Rajasthan education minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

The state’s Assembly Elections that are due this year has 200 members out which the Congress has 26.

The party is reportedly sure of its success in the state and is the reason why the party did not woo Mayawati to join the party for an alliance.