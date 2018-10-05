RUSH!! Honor Phones to Get Huge Discounts During Dusshera Sales

Under the new ‘Dussehra Sale’, the Huawei sub-brand, Honor, will offer some major discounts on smartphones like Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, Honor Play, and Honor 8 Pro. It will commence on October 10 and will continue for six days till October 15 – the same dates as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Here are the discount offers you can avail during the period.

The Honor 7A is getting a Rs 3,000 discount and will be available for Rs 7,999 from October 11, and users can even get a further discount of Rs 300 on using coupons. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch display with the same, 1440×720 resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC.

The Honor 7S will be available priced at Rs. 6,499, down from Rs. 8,999. The phone comes with a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. The Honor 7S is powered by quad-core processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Honor 7S packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Honor 9 Lite is getting a Rs 4,000 discount, and will be available for Rs 9,999 from October 11. Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Honor9N

The 4GB/ 64GB variant of the Honor 9N will be available at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 15,999, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB model of the handset can be purchased at Rs. 9,999. The Honor 9N mobile features a 5.84″ (14.83 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and runs on Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system.